Kendall Jenner Reportedly Back on with Blake Griffin

After reportedly spending time apart at Coachella over the weekend, Kendall Jenner was spotted on a date with boyfriend Blake Griffin in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

The two met at Delilah restaurant in West Hollywood, California, where Dave Chappelle was performing at an intimate show. Jenner and Griffin entered the restaurant at separate times in a possible attempt to keep the meet-up low-profile.

Jenner, 22, donned an oversized sweater paired with fitted black shorts and calf-length high-heeled boots. She wore her hair in a low ponytail and held her hand in front of her face when spotted by paparazzi.

Griffin, 29, wore olive green khakis, a classic white T-shirt beneath a jean jacket and stark white tennis shoes.

Fans worried about the state of Jenner and Griffin’s relationship when a source told PEOPLE that they did not appear to interact with each other while attending the same Coachella party, which they arrived at separately, Saturday night.

Jenner reportedly partied at a table with Gigi and Bella Hadid and Victoria’s Secret model Joan Smalls. Jenner was having so much fun with her friends that she reportedly stood up on a chair and danced along to Rae Sreummurd’s “Black Beatles.”

The only point of contact between Jenner and Griffin was when the Detroit Pistons player, who arrived at the Coachella event before Jenner, reportedly walked past the model’s table as she stared at him before whispering something to a friend.

The two have been together since August, shortly after he split from the mother of his two children, Brynn Cameron.

Jenner confirmed her relationship with Griffin in March when she nixed rumors that she was gay. She told Vogue that while the rumors aren’t true, she sees why fans might get that impression.

“I think it’s because I’m not like all my other sisters, who are, like, ‘Here’s me and my boyfriend!’” Jenner said during her April 2018 cover spot for Vogue. “So [the gay rumor] was a thing for a minute because no one ever saw me with a guy. I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time. You don’t want to, like, look crazy.”

The world’s highest-paid model also said her “male energy” might lead people to suspect she might prefer romance with women.

“I don’t think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don’t know! Who knows?! I’m all down for experience — not against it whatsoever — but I’ve never been there before,” she continued. “Also, I know I have kind of a… male energy? But I don’t want to say that wrong, because I’m not transgender or anything. I have a tough energy. I move differently.”

Without naming names, she said her boyfriend is “very nice.”

“I’m happy. He’s very nice,” Jenner said of her boyfriend. “I have someone being very nice to me.”