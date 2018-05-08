Kelly Ripa Shows off Insane Flexibility Photo with Hubby Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been enjoying a vacation in the Bahamas, and the talk show host has been updating fans on the pair’s tropical getaway on Instagram.

Her most recent post sees the duo practicing some yoga, though different from many people’s workout in that they were flanked by lush landscaping, a clear sky and crystal blue ocean.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The pair didn’t just practice typical yoga poses either, instead opting for a move that involved Ripa balancing in the air on her husband’s feet, her hands on the mat as her body went almost completely vertical.

Ripa and Consuelos also got even closer in another snap, sharing a kiss in the precarious position.

“Relationships are all about trust and flexibility, or something like that,” Ripa captioned the snaps.

On May 1, Ripa and Consuelos celebrated 22 years of marriage, so it seems the trip was a bit of a getaway for the couple to celebrate.

Ripa recently celebrated another anniversary on May 1, this time with Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host Ryan Seacrest. The pair marked one year of co-hosting together, with Ripa officially announcing Seacrest as her new co-host on May 1, 2017, after a months-long search for a replacement for Michael Strahan.

The duo marked the occasion with a full week of celebrations on the show, even presenting each other with gifts on Tuesday. Ripa gifted Seacrest a juice “cake” while the American Idol host presented Ripa with flowers.

They also received a congratulatory message from Chris Pratt, who was their first guest together, as well as a gift from RuPaul, who was a guest on the anniversary show.

“One year is paper,” he told the hosts, presenting them with a full-body cardboard cutout of himself. “I actually have a paper gift for you. It’s the standup RuPaul full-body gift for taking pictures and doing whatever you want with it.”

Ripa also honored her co-host with a slideshow on Instagram of some of the pair’s best moments together.

“Proving time flies when you’re having fun, a year goes by in the blink of an eye!” she wrote. “Thank you @ryanseacrest you are the cohost jackpot!!!”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kellyripa