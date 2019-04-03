Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Reveal Freak-outs While Teaching Son to Drive

Parents with children above the age of 15 could probably all agree on the terrifying moment they rode as a passenger for the first time while their child was driving. Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos just shared their first moment and it’s hilarious!

Occasionally, Consuelos will guest host with his wife on Live with Kelly and Ryan and each time they do, the longtime married couple will share personal stories involving their family — most of which have a hilarious twist.

Their most recent story is when they taught their son Michael to drive.

“He’s learning how to drive in L.A!” both Ripa and Consuelos yelled as the audience laughed.

The family lives in New York City and the dad of three explained that’s the reason their oldest child, who’s a junior in college, didn’t know how to drive is because he grew up in the Big Apple.

“He had to get his drivers license,” he explained. “And New York City kids just don’t, they don’t drive, they Uber or taxi or they just take the subway everywhere. So, he’s a New York kid, he goes to school in New York and he had to get his license and we did it.”

That’s when reality set in for the pair — their baby would be learning how to drive in one of the most congested cities notorious for high volume traffic where drivers aren’t afraid to cut in front of one another at the drop of a dime.

Consuelos says he happened to be there for his son’s first day of work in Los Angeles and that’s when they went on their first drive together.

“We go for our first drive together,” he said as he exhales while shaking his head. “Let me just tell you this. We pull over and I said, ‘Michael, you cannot go 35 in a parking garage and 25 on a highway.”

“No!” he continued. “We pulled over, I literally pulled over and I did the pace around the car, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh! This is not gonna work!’ He said, ‘Dad you’re making me nervous, I swear I can drive better than this’ and he did. We went over it and went over it and went over it and I made him go to his work a few times before he had to go there so he knew the way.”

Ripa chimed in to share her moment of opportunity to ride in the passenger seat with Michael, but it seemed like his experience with his father put a damper on his excitement to show off his new skills.

“I said, ‘Do you want to drive?’” Ripa said. “He’s like, ‘No, it’s okay you can drive’ and I go, ‘No, I think you should drive’ I mean, you’re suppose to be excited about having your license!”

“Like, remember when we turned 17 and I was like, ‘Freedom! License! Bye!’ and then I backed into my dad’s car,” she continued as the crowd laughed with her.

“So the first time he got behind the wheel with me after the license he looked at me and goes, ‘You don’t even yell’ and I go, ‘Well why would I yell?’ He goes, ‘Dad yells the whole time I drive,’” she finished while she and Consuelos laughed.

Consuelos did say he felt bad for yelling and then the two hosts went on to share stories about both of their dads and how terrifying they were to grow up with — in a joking way of course.