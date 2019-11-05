Keanu Reeves’ New Girlfriend Alexandra Grant: What to Know

Over the weekend, Keanu Reeves stepped out onto the red carpet of the LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci in Los Angeles alongside Alexandra Grant. It turns out that the two are in a relationship, marking the first public romance for The Matrix star in quite some time.

Reeves’ most notable public relationship was with Jennifer Syme, which only lasted for a year until 2000. He also had a fling with model China Chow in 2008.

The new fling with Grant marks a big moment for the two after years of friendship.

“Friends are convinced that Keanu and Alexandra’s friendship has turned romantic,” an insider told Life & Style. “Everyone is ecstatic that he’s finally found happiness with such a wonderful woman. Keanu doesn’t stop raving about her!”

Grant, 46, has worked with Reeves on multiple creative ventures. The two co-authored Ode to Happiness in 2011 and later produced Shadows in 2016 with Reeves doing the writing and Grant the illustrations.

Their partnership on the two collaborations eventually led to them starting up their own company, X Artists’ Book, in 2017. On its website, the company is described as, “a small publisher of thoughtful, high-quality, artist-centered books that fit within and between genres. Our books are works of art; portals to imagined worlds; treasured companions; the fabric of a community.”

An artist based in Los Angeles, Grant has hosted exhibitions in New York and Paris among others. She also has founded the grantLOVE project, which raises funds for arts-based non-profits in the LA area.

Grant, who was born in Ohio, first held an exhibition in 2007.

As for Reeves, he is set to reprise his role as Neo after Warner Bros. announced that the Matrix 4 will be happening. He’s also going to continue starring in the John Wick franchise when the fourth installment of that drops in 2021.

Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman, spoke about his team’s excitement and bringing another chapter into the Matrix’s storyline. The first movie premiered in 1999 with the following sequels coming both in 2003 as The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering ‘The Matrix’ with Lana,” Emmerich said, according to Variety. “Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker —and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in the Matrix universe.”