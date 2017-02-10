Keanu Reeves and Girlfriend Alexandra Grant at the Center of Wedding Rumors

✖

One of the Internet's Boyfriends may be a married man. John Wick star Keanu Reeves and his partner Alexandra Grant are at the center of the latest marriage rumors, as Gossip Cop reports that the low-key couple may have married in a backyard ceremony attended by just 14 guests and did not sign a prenup. Representatives from Reeves and Grant have not confirmed the union.

Reeves, 55, and Grant, 46, who co-founded the publishing house X Artists' Books together, revealed that their longtime friendship had turned romantic in 2019. The couple arrived hand in hand at the LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci in Los Angeles, setting off a media frenzy with the Internet swooning over the lovely couple, with fans praising Reeves for being in an age-appropriate relationship. While the notoriously private Reeves has not publicly commented on the relationship, Grant spoke to British Vogue about the public reaction to their romance and to her grey hair.

"I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating," she explained. "But the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: 'What is the opportunity for good?'" Grant was even asked about marriage during that interview, but she artfully dodged the question. "Over a glass of wine ... I would love to tell you," she said. "Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How’s that for dodging the question? I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships."

Grant also addressed the fact that people loved the fact that she wasn't the cookie-cutter, starlet stereotype. "I’m a 6-foot-1-inch woman with white hair," she said. "You know, the idea of fitting in ... if I wanted to look like Kim Kardashian, I would have to have surgery removing about a foot off my legs." Grant explained that she started going grey in her 20s and in her 30s made the decision not to hide it with hair dyes. "I am a huge believer in choice — whatever anyone wants to do to feel confident," she explained. "We should all have more options as to what beauty is. There are billions of us."

Grant also revealed what she hoped her art students took away from their interactions with her. "If there’s one thing I would hope, for anybody who comes into contact with me, it’s that I have agency," Grant said. "I can only say: 'I’ve given myself permission — have you thought about giving yourself permission?'"