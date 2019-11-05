Keanu Reeves Has a New Girlfriend, Fans Are Beyond Happy for Him

Keanu Reeves seems to officially be dating his business partner, Alexandra Grant, and fans are thrilled about the news. The new couple attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci in Los Angeles together on Saturday and were photographed holding hands on the red carpet. Reeves, 55, and Grant, 46, co-founded the publishing house X Artists’ Books.

“Friends are convinced that Keanu and Alexandra’s friendship has turned romantic,” an insider told Life & Style. “Everyone is ecstatic that he’s finally found happiness with such a wonderful woman. Keanu doesn’t stop raving about her!”

Fans took to social media to react to the budding relationship. “I pray she treats you good. I am so happy for you Keanu Reeves because you deserve to be happy with someone,” one person wrote.

“If there’s anyone in Hollywood that deserves happiness, it’s Keanu. Happy for the both of them,” another said.

“I am crying right now, poor guy’s been through a lot, seeing him find happiness and love makes so happy,” an emotional fan commented.

“Good Evening to Keanu Reeves and his gorgeous girlfriend Alexandra Grant and to no one else,” another user tweeted.

“My boyfriend (Keanu Reeves) has a beautiful — age appropriate — girlfriend. She’s an artist, and I’ll allow it. She’s looks at him just like everyone should,” commented another fan.

The two have been close friends for years and have worked on several projects together. They collaborated on his 2011 book Ode to Happiness, and then did so again for his 2016 book Shadows.

Reeves’ last serious public relationship was with Jennifer Syme in the late ’90s. She gave birth to their daughter in 1999, but it was stillborn. She tragically died in a car accident in 2001, a couple years after the couple had split.

For Reeves professionally, he’s perhaps never been more in demand. This year alone, he’s been in John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, Toy Story 4 and Netflix’s Always Be My Maybe. It was also announced earlier this year that he will be in a forthcoming Matrix 4 film.