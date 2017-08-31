Katy Perry Shares Update on Her Relationship Status With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced their split in February of this year after dating for about 10 months, but rumors have been swirling recently that the pair were headed for a reunion after they were spotted attending an Ed Sheeran concert at Staples Center in Los Angeles this month.

During a recent interview with SiriusXM Hits 1 show The Morning Mashup, Perry addressed the speculation, saying, “Well you know I think people are in and out of your life.”

“It’s nice to keep people you love around you,” she added.

“When you get older, lines get blurred,” the singer continued. “And you know what, I’m really busy. I’m about to go on tour for another year.”

A witness told E! News that the pair looked very cozy at the concert.

“They definitely seemed like they’re back together,” the source said. “They cuddled most of the night. She sat on his lap most of the night and shared kisses.”

“They looked like they were having the time of their lives,” the witness continued. “People didn’t really bug her. I don’t really think people knew it was them because they had hats on and stuff.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @enews