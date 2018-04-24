Are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Dating Again?

Katy Perry ignited reconciliation rumors with Orlando Bloom on Monday night when the pop star played coy about her relationship status while speaking to Entertainment Tonight at American Idol‘s first live elimination show.

Perry was being interviewed along with fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie when they were asked whether they would ever date a contestant.

“Yes, Katy’s like that,” Bryan joked. “She totally could.”

Perry then interjected, saying, “No, I’m sorry I have been spoken for and speak for myself,” adding, “And I’m very happy!”

Interviewer Lauren Zima asked Perry, “You’re spoken for right now?” with the songstress replying, “Yeah, girl, of course I am!”

Zima then referred to a recent Instagram Story photo Perry had shared, in which she held up a piece of paper with a photo of Bloom holding a broom that read “Orlando Broom.”

“Are you a Mrs. Broom?” Zima asked, to which Perry responded, “No, I’m not a Mrs. Broom,” before winking at the camera.

At that point, Richie chimed in to note, “Whoa, that took a turn!”

Perry previously sparked dating rumors last month when she admired Bloom’s abs on Instagram, commenting on a shirtless snap the actor had uploaded.

“Oh hey! I was actually looking for a washboard to do my laundry on,” the singer commented.

Bloom and Perry also spent time together in Japan as Perry performed on her Witness World Tour, with Perry even seemingly dedicating a song to Bloom during a performance.

During her Tokyo show, she told the crowd that she felt “very loved. And this next song is about being so loved and so seen that you never ever ever have felt this feeling before. This feeling of love.”

She added, “This is called ‘Into Me You See,’ for Bubbydo,” seemingly sharing her nickname for the actor, who was spotted in the audience.

In February, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Bloom and Perry were giving their relationship another try.

“The time they spend together alone is a way for them to build a new healthy relationship that is not under the eyes of their fans and the world,” the source said. “They both live very busy lives and have carefully made a plan to give their love a second chance.”

