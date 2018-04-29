Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Meet Pope Francis

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom met Pope Francis on their recent trip to Vatican City, where they were promoting a Unite to Cure event.

Perry and Bloom have been in an on-again, off-again relationship for some time, and recently fans have been suspicious that they’re back together. Either way, they turned up together to see the leader of the Catholic Church speak, looking formal in all black in photos published by The Blast.

#PHOTO | @katyperry and Orlando Bloom with Pope Francis in Vatican City pic.twitter.com/OqOAsOfmGg — Katy Perry Updates (@katyspics) April 28, 2018



Perry herself spoke about the benefits of Transcendental Meditation at the Unite to Cure event. The conference was the fourth of its kind, held at the Vatican to help determine “how science, technology and 21st century medicine will impact culture and society.”

I’m inspired ✨ & encouraged 🤗today & grateful to share how meaningful transcendental meditation has been for me. I hope you’ll learn about @CuraFdn & how the newest technologies & cutting edge therapies are bringing hope to the world! https://t.co/8ZsiVpNywJ #UniteToCure 🕊 pic.twitter.com/7k8wVDbDyq — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 28, 2018



Perry had a deeply religious upbringing herself, though not in the Catholic Church. Both of her parents were pastors and born again Christians. However, she has moved away from that lifestyle in her music and her personal life.

In fact, Perry was criticized by some in March, when her legal battle with a group of nuns left them all but destitute. The pop star wanted to buy a property used as a convent in the Los Felix neighborhood of L.A., saying that she wanted to “sip green tea and find herself.” The Royal Catholic Archbishop agreed to hand the property over for $14 million, but the nuns who lived there said it wasn’t his to sell.

The Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary launched a courtroom battle with Perry. One nun, Sister Catherine Rose Holzeman, collapsed during a court proceeding and ultimately died. She was 89 years old. Another, Sister Rita Callanan, told the Daily Mail that she was spread so thin by the lawsuit she had no idea how she would pay for her breast cancer treatment.

“On March 9th, 2018 we tragically lost Sister Catherine Rose, my beloved fellow IHM Sister and original organizer of this GoFundMe campaign,” she said. “She was my cherished partner in this ongoing legal battle to keep our convent. It is now more important than ever to continue this fight and for our cause to prevail.”

“All we are asking is to sell our own property, keep our own money so we can take care of ourselves until the last person dies, then the money and property can go to the archbishop. There’s not many more years, give me a break. He’s supposed to be a chief shepherd.”