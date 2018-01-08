Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Not Back Together yet, Despite Romantic Vacation

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were spotted together in Maldives this week, but a source close to Bloom says that does not mean they’re back together.

“Orlando and Katy were traveling separately over the holidays and met up in the Maldives after,” the insider told PEOPLE. “They have fun and love seeing each other, but it’s nothing serious. They are not officially back together.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two were seen eating together at the luxurious Amilla Fushi Resort on the tropical island, where they were reportedly staying together. Still, sources close to the two stars say they’re just friends.

“Orlando has nothing but amazing things to say about Katy,” the source continued. “She has been very busy with work. They will continue to see each other when their schedules allow it.”

Perry’s schedule is pretty prohibitive. She’s been filming for the revival season of American Idol while also making all the dates on her Witness tour. Still, it seems she squeezes in some time with Bloom wherever she can get it. Though the couple “broke up” almost a year ago, they were seen holding hands and even kissing at an Ed Sheeran concert in August.

Their break-up itself confused many fans. The pair had just completed a series of photoshoots and public appearances, when they announced they’d be “taking respectful, loving space” from one another at the end of February. It was reportedly an amicable split, with an insider saying they were “open to seeing what happens.”

Perry also doesn’t seem to have written off the romance. She told The Morning Mashup last summer that there are people who “are in and out of your life.”

“It’s nice to keep people you love around you. When you get older, lines get blurred,” concluded Perry.