How Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Reportedly Feel About Their Baby’s Upcoming Arrival

American Idol judge Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom are reportedly “thrilled” about having a baby together. The couple managed to keep the news a secret until Perry showed off her baby bump in the video for her new song “Never Wore White” this week. Perry said the baby is due in the summer and she is six months pregnant.

“They are of course thrilled about the baby,” a source told PEOPLE on Thursday, hours after the video was released.

The source said Perry wanted to keep the news a secret for as long as possible so she could enjoy being pregnant in peace.

“They wanted to keep it quiet for as long as possible so Katy can just enjoy her pregnancy in peace,” the insider explained. “But everything is going well and she has several upcoming events so she thought it was the perfect timing to share.”

Another source told the magazine Perry “looks great,” but has been using several tricks to keep the paparazzi from catching on.

“She has been dressing comfortably in sweats, oversized jackets and hiding her bump behind bags when she is out in public,” the second insider said.

“She has kept busy with meetings, dinner plans and seems to be feeling okay.”

This will be the first child for Perry, who was previously married to comedian Russell Brand. Bloom shares 9-year-old son Flynn with his ex-wife, model Miranda Kerr.

In her first interview since announcing the pregnancy, Perry told SiriusXM’s Mikey Piff the pregnancy “wasn’t on accident.”

“I’m so grateful for everything that I have been able to do and achieve and all the goals that I’ve been kind of able to check off my list and dreams and the life I’ve lived thus far, and I think I’ve just been trying to create this space in my own life where I’m not running myself too ragged and like, you know, creating space for something new to happen like this,” Perry said. “And I think we were both looking forward to this new interval of life and sharing this, so, that’s kind of how it happens, you know?”

Perry later said she has no plans of slowing down her career after becoming a mother.

“I’m sure it will be an untraditional way, but look, I’m joining the force of working moms out there,” she told Piff. “And that is a very strong force. And I love what I do and it doesn’t feel like work and it brings me so much joy, so I just want to continue that state of joy.”

Perry and Bloom planned to get married in Japan in June, but the wedding has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“It was all set for Japan with 150 guests. Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant,” a source close to Perry and Bloom told PEOPLE Thursday. “They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus.”