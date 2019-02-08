Katherine Schwarzenegger Is ‘Incredibly Proud’ of Fiance Chris Pratt in First Ever Post About Him

Katherine Schwarzenegger finally mentioned future husband Chris Pratt on Instagram by congratulating him on the release of The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part Friday.

Schwarzenegger shared a photo of herself holding the Lego mini-figures of the two characters Pratt voiced, Emmet and Rex Dangervest. The 29-year-old also showed off the big engagement ring Pratt gave her.

“So incredibly proud of my amazing, talented and hardworking fiancé everyday, but especially today because his movie, THE LEGO MOVIE 2, IS FINALLY OUT! These special little characters (that were played with every morning and night) Emmet and Rex are voiced by my love, and he did such a great job,” Schwarzenegger wrote. “Head to the theater tonight with your friends, family, kids or even with your pup! It’s so much fun and all about the power friendship! Yayyyyy LEGO!”

At the end, Schwarzenegger added three emojis: a smiling face with three hearts, a heart and hands clapping.

Surprisingly, this was Schwarzenegger’s first ever Instagram post about her relationship with the Jurassic World star, and comes almost a month after he announced their engagement on Jan. 14. Pratt, 39, broke the news on his Instagram page with a photo of the couple embracing.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you,” Pratt wrote. “Here we go!”

Schwarzenegger did share the engagement photo hours after Pratt, adding, “My sweet love. Wouldn’t want to live this life with anyone but you.”

The couple reportedly started dating around June 2018 after being introduced by Schwarzenegger’s mother, Maria Shriver. Pratt waited until December 2018 to make the relationship Instagram official when he shared a collage of photos with Schwarzengger on her birthday. They also moved in together a few days after the engagement.

Schwarzenegger’s father, Arnold Schwarzenegger also endorsed the engagement.

“She is so happy, they both are so happy,” Schwarzenegger told Extra.

“They’re such a great fit together,” a source told PEOPLE in September. “It’s only been a few months but Chris and Katherine are both very serious about the relationship and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if they got engaged sooner rather than later. Katherine has spent time with Chris’ family and they all love her too. She fits in really well with them and vice versa.”

Pratt was previously married to Mom star Anna Faris for almost a decade before their divorce was finalized in October 2018. They are parents to 6-year-old son Jack.

