Katherine Schwarzenegger Wishes New Husband Chris Pratt a Happy 40th Birthday in Sweet Post

Chris Pratt celebrated his 40th birthday on June 21, and the actor got a sweet social media shout out from new wife Katherine Schwarzenegger to help mark the occasion.

The 29-year-old shared a collage of photos of herself and her husband including a snap of the two bundled up in the show, a bike ride shot, a photo of the two on the beach and several selfies.

“Happy birthday to my darling angel face!” Schwarzenegger wrote. “So beyond blessed to laugh with you, love you, go on adventures with you, kiss you and live this magical life with you. You make life joy filled! I love you so much! Happy happy!”

On Father’s Day, Schwarzenegger posted another tribute to her husband, who shares 6-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

“Happy Father’s Day to my wonderful husband,” the author captioned a photo of Pratt watching his son chop a tree stump with a tiny axe. “Watching you be such a hands on and loving father was one of the many reasons I fell in love with you, and continue to each day. I love you.”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger tied the knot on June 9, with the couple sharing the same happy photograph of themselves walking hand in hand in their wedding finery.

They also shared a near-similar caption, with Schwarzenegger’s beginning, “Yesterday was the best day of our lives!”

“We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love,” she continued. “It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us, and grateful to Mr Giorgio Armani, who created a once in a lifetime dress for me to wear, and for Chris, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed.”

The couple married in a small ceremony in front of family and friends just around one year after they were first publicly linked last summer.

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE the Pratt and Schwarzenegger want to expand their family “as soon as possible.”

“She can’t believe how much her life has changed since meeting Chris,” the source said of Schwarzenegger. “He was very clear with his intentions from the start, and she has never felt so loved and safe. They both feel so blessed to have found each other, and they can’t wait to expand their family as soon as possible.”

