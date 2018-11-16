Kate Upton Captures Sweet Photo of Justin Verlander Cradling New Baby

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are loving their new brand new roles as parents. Upton, 26, shared a photo of her husband holding their newborn daughter, Genevieve.

“Daddy daughter snuggles beat everything,” she captioned the sweet black and white photo of Verlander, 35, grinning down at the week-old infant.

The Houston Astros pitcher also shared the image, dismissing the fact that he didn’t win the Cy Young Award this year, which goes to the top pitchers in the MLB.

“Didn’t win #cyyoungaward, but I can’t be too upset when I have this little girl waiting for her daddy off camera!” he captioned his post.

As previously reported, Upton and Verlander welcomed their first child together last Wednesday. “Welcome to the world Genevieve Upton Verlander,” Verlander captioned a photo of Genevieve’s tiny fingers. “You stole my [heart] the first second I met you!!! 11.7.2018.”

The arrival of their new daughter came three days after the couple celebrated one year of marriage. The got engaged in 2016 and tied the knot in 2017 days after Verlander and the rest of the Astros won the World Series. This year, the team was stopped short of making it to the World Series in the American League Championship Series by the Boston Red Sox.

“This year has been the best year of my life! It had a crazy beginning with a World Series win and the BEST wedding weekend, where I got to marry my best friend and love of my life,” Upton captioned a photo of the two on their wedding last week. “Now to celebrate our love and our first year of marriage we are preparing to welcome a new addition to our family. I’m so excited to go through this journey of life with you! I love you so much! Happy One Year.”

Verlander told CBS News in March that the back-to-back life-changing moments last year were a “crazy whirlwind.”

“It was an interesting experience,” he said. “We partied that night all night and then first thing in the morning had to hop on a plane and go straight to our wedding when all of our guests had already been there for a day and a half. It was two amazing once-in-a-lifetime experiences kind of tied into one in the same couple of days. That just doesn’t happen.”

Upton and Verlander announced they were expecting in July. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model shared a photo of herself showing off a small baby bump. “Pregnant in Miami,” she captioned the photo.

After that, she took some time off from modeling, but continued to appear at events and cheer on her husband during the MLB regular season and playoffs. In September, she told PEOPLE that Verlander got a kick out of her pregnancy cravings.

“Justin was the most excited about weird cravings,” Upton said. “He kept being like, ‘I can’t wait for the pickle run in the middle of the night.’ I’m like, ‘OK.’ But I haven’t had anything. I’m fine with all food.”

She also said that she was “trying to stay healthy and work out throughout the pregnancy,” revealing that she only stopped exercising for about a month. “[Working out] makes me feel better honestly.”