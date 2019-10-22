Kate Beckinsale Settles Divorce With Ex-Husband Len Wiseman

Kate Beckinsale has finally settled her divorce with ex-husband Len Wiseman. The 46-year-old actress has allowed a private judge to sign off on an agreement to divide property that was owned by her and Wiseman, according to The Blast. Beckinsale reportedly deeded a property in the Hollywood Hills to Wiseman as part of the divorce; she wanted to keep all of her jewelry and earrings she has acquired since the date of their separation.

Wiseman, a 46-year-old movie director, cited “irreconcilable differences” in filing for divorce from Beckinsale on October 25, 2016 — almost exactly three years ago. The two were married in May 2004. They first met on the set of the 2003 film Underworld, which co-starred then-boyfriend Michael Sheen whom she dated from 1995-2003 and with whom she shares a daughter, Lily.

Beckinsale was reportedly the person who convinced Wiseman to cast Sheen in the movie. In 2016, she said that Sheen is a “really dear, close family. He’s somebody I’ve known since I was 21 years old. I really love him a lot.” Wiseman and Beckinsale deny getting together during filming.

Her most recent high profile romance was with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. The two dated for several months earlier this year before calling things off. He is 20 years younger than her, which raised some concerns among the public. “I’ve never been in this position before,” she said at the time about their relationship. “Never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief.”

After the split, a source told PEOPLE they “decided to slow things down … Pete and Kate got super serious very fast but they’ve decided to slow things down a bit. They’re still dating as of now.”

She talked to the LA Times in March about her dating life. I’m surprised by the interest. I’ve never been in this position before — never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief,” she said. “It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to. I think if you liked the person less, you would bow out of it. If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem. But it’s not.”

Beckinsale has a new film being released in the US on October 25 called Farming. It’s a British movie directed by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, that is based on his childhood.