Kate Beckinsale ‘Really Happy’ in Relationship With ‘SNL’ Comic Pete Davidson

Things are still going swimmingly for Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson. The new couple continues to hit it off during the honeymoon phase of their relationship, a source close to the actress told PEOPLE magazine this week.

“She’s very happy with Pete,” the insider said. “They have really similar senses of humor and she’s always laughing with him.”

The couple, who share a 20-year age gap, aren’t fazed by critics after spending a lot of time together following a flirty night at the Golden Globes in January.

During the “Weekend Update” sketch on last week’s Saturday Night Live, Davidson addressed the romance for the first time.

After Colin Jost asked if Davidson had any new life developments, “like a new girlfriend,” Davidson was initially reluctant, but soon opened up about Beckinsale.

“Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference,” the 25-year-old said of his relationship with the 45-year-old. “But it doesn’t really bother us. But then again, I’m new to this.”

The couple has been spotted holding hands in public on two separate occasions, and on March 3 were photographed putting on some serious PDA at a New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden.

The photos, which feature the couple passionately kissing as Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski sat awkwardly next to them, instantly became meme fodder and took off like wildfire on social media. Beckinsale even saw one and replied.

That particular meme labeled Davidson as a “guy with problems from childhood” and labeled Porowski as a “wholesome guy.” Beckinsale quickly took to the comments section to point out that wasn’t why she made out with Davidson.

“Antoni is gay, if that helps clarify at all,” she commented on the meme, adding the hashtag #queereye.

Beckinsale was previously linked to comedian Matt Rife, 23, in 2017 following her divorce from Len Wiseman. Rife recently jokingly told TMZ that his advice for Davidson would be to “run.”

“Enjoy it while you can,” he added. “I hope they’re both happy. I hope that it can build to where it’s an established, good relationship. I wish them both the best. I hope they’re happy. I don’t really have any solid advice, just be careful.”

Davidson’s close friend, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, is a bit more excited for the couple. He told TMZ earlier this month that he’s supportive of the new relationship. “I love that s—,” he said, adding that he noticed the chemistry between them right away.

“Yeah, I had to figure it out. It took me, like, 15 seconds,” he quipped. “She’s rad.”