Kate Beckinsale’s Ex Matt Rife Warns Pete Davidson of ‘Complicated’ Relationship Issues Ahead

Kate Beckinsale’s ex-boyfriend, Matt Rife, has a less-than-kind word for Pete Davidson, Beckinsale’s new love interest: “Run.”

“Advice for Pete? Man to run … run,” Rife told TMZ on Monday. “Enjoy it while you can. I hope they’re both happy. I hope that it can build to where it’s an established, good relationship.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The former TLC host told the news outlet that he wishes Beckinsale, 45, and Davidson, 25, all “the best.”

“I hope they’re happy. I don’t really have any solid advice. Just be careful,” the 23-year-old added. “We dated for a year … it was complicated. For sure. A lot of ups and downs. But she’s moved on.”

Rife and Beckinsale were first spotted together in 2017 following her divorce from ex-husband Len Wiseman, and were last linked in September 2018.

Beckinsale has been spotted with Davidson on several occasions, following their flirty night together in January at Golden Globes afterparties. Last weekend, they held hands while at a Saturday Night Live afterparty in New York City and were even photographed kissing at a New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

At the game, the now-confirmed couple packed on the PDA, locking lips in a drawn-out kiss with Davidson playing with Beckinsale’s hair, while the Underworld actress had a firm grip on the Saturday Night Live comic’s face.

“Kate is so into Pete and has been telling all her friends about him,” a source previously told Us Weekly. “They have great chemistry, and she loves hanging out with him whenever they get the chance to. She has such a fun, young, loving personality.”

Beckinsale shares 20-year-old daughter Lily with ex Michael Sheen, whom she dated from 1995 to 2003. Davidson’s engagement to Ariana Grande ended in October, and his two-year relationship with Cazzie David ended in spring 2018.

While Davidson is absent from social media these days, Beckinsale has made a few cheeky replies to snarky comments from her Instagram followers about her new romance.

After one Instagram user wrote in February that they were “disappointed in [her] dating choices,” Beckinsale replied, “Fairly let down by your wonky beard but thought possibly rude thing to say.”

And in January, after the British star shared a throwback photo of her mom, actress Judy Loe, one follower brought up Davidson out of the blue.

“Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson,” the user wrote.

Beckinsale’s witty reply? “no, that’s my mother. Easy mistake.”