Kate Beckinsale Brings ‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson to Family Dinner

Things appear to be getting serious between Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale — enough so for the Saturday Night Live comic to meet Beckinsale’s family.

Davidson was photographed having dinner with Beckinsale, her mom, Judy Loe, and her stepfather, Roy Battersby. The four were seen at Nobu in Malibu, California on Tuesday. Davidson, 25, was in the driver’s seat with Beckinsale, 45, in the passenger seat and Loe and Battersby in the backseat as the group left the restaurant.

The outing suggests that the couple’s relationship is more than just a flirtatious fling. Tuesday marked the 40th anniversary of Beckinsale’s father’s death; actor Richard Beckinsale died of a heart attack in 1979 at the age of 31.

Beckinsale shared an Instagram tribute to her dad before the Nobu outing. “40 years is a lot missing. Thank you so much to everyone who has been kind. Lots of love xx #march19,” she wrote alongside a slideshow of photos.

Beckinsale and Davidson haven’t been shy about sharing their relationship. The day before the Nobu dinner with the Underworld actress’ family, the two were spotted kissing in the backseat of a car after they attended the premiere for the Mötley Crüe biopic, The Dirt, and left holding hands. Although they spent the evening together, Beckinsale did not walk the red carpet with Davidson, who plays Tom Zutaut, the producer who signed Mötley Crüe to their first record deal in the movie.

Davidson recently addressed his new girlfriend on the “Weekend Update” sketch of SNL, clapping back at criticisms of the pair’s 20-year age different.

“OK, yeah. Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference. But it doesn’t really bother us,” he said.

“But then again, I’m new to this. So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn, and whoever the president of France is,” he said in rapid-fire succession. “Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer, Larry King, Larry King, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump.”

The two allowed rumors of their romance to swirl for weeks before making their public debut at a New York Rangers hockey game, putting on a pretty bold public display of affection. Photos of from the event went viral as fans zoomed in on the reactions of other celebrities sitting nearby.