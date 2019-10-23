Kanye West Donates $1 Million to Charity for Wife Kim Kardashian’s Birthday

Kanye West spread the wealth on Kim Kardashian‘s birthday, donating $1 million to charity in her honor. The rapper marked his wife’s 39th birthday with a huge donation to Kardashian’s favorite charities. He added their children’s names to the gift as well, teaching them the value of philanthropy.

Kardashian revealed her lavish birthday gift on social media on Tuesday morning. After celebrating her birthday all weekend, and then marking the day itself on Monday, she revealed how West celebrated her special day.

“I got amazing gifts from my whole family and Kanye [got] me the most amazing bags,” she tweeted. “But he also donated $1 million to my favorite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids. This makes my heart so happy!”

As the certificate showed, West spread his massive donation across four charities: Cut 50, the Buried Alive Project, the Equal Justice Initiative and the Anti-Recidivism Coalition. All four are broadly criminal justice organizations, although each has its own specialty.

Cut 50 is a campaign to reach across political aisles and connect disparate forces within communities, including law enforcement, local government, crime survivors and the incarcerated themselves. The initiative provides a platform to encourage synergy between these groups, ultimately helping reintegrate people after release and reduce the number of future incarcerations.

The Buried Alive Project works to help end the practice of life-without-parole sentences, through litigation and legislation. The initiative also attempts to aid those who are already serving such sentences.

Similarly, the Equal Justice Initiative aims to end mass incarceration in the U.S., as the country has the highest incarceration rate in the first world. The charity does this by providing representation to people who have been wrongfully convicted, and challenging punishments like the death penalty in a court of law. The EJI works directly with marginalized communities.

Finally, the Anti-Recidivism Coalition was founded by movie producer Scott Budnick, known for working on The Hangover franchise. The charity works within juvenile criminal justice systems, advocating for underage inmates and challenging laws or policies that would sweep them under the rug. It aims to keep children from becoming repeat-offenders.

All of these organizations are in line with Kardashian’s interests, particularly with her recent studies in law school. Back in September, she even told an interviewer for Vogue Arabia that she hoped to leave Los Angeles and practice law full time within the next decade.

“I see us living on a ranch in Wyoming, occasionally going to Palm Springs and our home in Los Angeles — and becoming a lawyer,” she said.

Kardashian is taking the bar exam in 2022. Until then, these charities will have to work without her. West’s donations will go a long way for these groups.