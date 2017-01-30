Kaley Cuoco Shares Kiss With Karl Cook After SAG Awards Loss

(Photo: Getty / Frazer Harrison)

Kaley Cuoco may not have picked up a statue at Sunday night’s SAG Awards, but she got something much better!

The actress and her fellow The Big Bang Theory stars were nominated for Best Ensemble at the annual award show, and while they didn’t take home the honor, Cuoco shared on Instagram that she still felt like a winner.

“We didn’t win the SAG Award, but we had an amazing night. The best part is I’m home with this squad. Nothing could be better,” Cuoco gushed on her Instagram story while sitting next to boyfriend Karl Cook on the couch.

She later shared a clip of the pair kissing, with the words “I win” written on the screen.

While the duo celebrated after the show, Cook had a prior commitment that prevented him from attending the awards.

“Sometimes in life you need to multi-task. So while I’m getting ready for the SAG Awards, my love is in the ring,” Cuoco explained on social media, showing that her computer screen was live streaming Cook’s equestrian competition. “We’re all going to cheer him on… Good job babe!”

Ahead of the ceremony, the CBS star also thanked fans for supporting the hit show.

“I just want to say after 10 seasons on The Big Bang Theory to still be nominated as an ensemble is the greatest thing in the world,” she said. “We’re so grateful and excited to have a good night so thank you.”

