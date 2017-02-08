Kaley Cuoco Plants a Kiss on Boyfriend Karl Cook

We love rainy days ☔️💕 @mrtankcook A photo posted by @normancook on Feb 7, 2017 at 9:16am PST

Kaley Cuoco doesn’t mind a rainy day!

The Big Bang Theory star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet photo with her beau, Karl Cook.

“We love rainy days,” she captioned the shot.

In the adorable snap, Cuoco is hugging Cook from behind with her hood pulled over her head, trying to give him a kiss as Cook leans back over his shoulder to return her affections. The two hae been spending a lot of time together lately. On Monday, the couple watched The Bachelor together, with Cuoco capturing the moment on her Instagram stories.

The pair pair squeezes in time together when Cuoco isn’t hard at work on her hit CBS sitcom. She posted a pic from The Big Bang Theory set yesterday, hilariously goofing off while her co-stars read their scripts.

“Me completely focused, as usual, in a writing huddle during tonight’s @thebigbangtheory_taping. @a.ayers10 sneaky pic cred,” she captioned the funny image.

We’re glad this star isn’t all work!

