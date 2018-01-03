Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Show off Boozy Holiday Gifts

Kaley Cuoco and fiance Karl Cook had a potent Christmas list this year.

The Big Bang Theory star showed off her gifts on Instagram, drawing a lot of envy from her 21-and-up followers.

Apparently, Cuoco and her betrothed have a refined palate when it comes to drinking — especially whiskey and bourbon. The couple got some top-shelf gifts for their home bar.

Cuoco tagged the gift-givers, as well as one of the distilleries and even someone who apparently made the couple a set of glasses. She mentioned the ongoing bar project in each post, even coining the hashtag “stuff for our bar.”

The couple got engaged at the end of November, and have a lot of plans to travel and pursue hobbies like horse shows and fancy cocktails.

Since Big Bang Theory will most likely wrap after season 12, many fans wonder what’s next for Cuoco. The actress says she’s got her eye on some more dark, dramatic roles, but mostly she wants to spend time with Cook.