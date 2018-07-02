Watch Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook’s First Dance as Husband and Wife

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook might have had an intimate wedding at a horse ranch in Rancho Santa Fe, California, but their friends posted plenty of moments on Instagram to give fans a look inside the ceremony. One friend even shared a brief video of their first dance as husband and wife.

The friend posted a clip showing the ceiling screens at the wedding venue, which gave attendees at the reception a unique look at the unforgettable moment for the couple. The song they chose to dance to was a performance of “The Keeper of the Stars,” which was first recorded by Tracy Byrd in 1995.

Written by Dickey Lee, Danny Mayo and Karen Stanley, the song features the singer telling his lover that a higher power – the keeper of the stars – was responsible for bringing them together.

“It was no accident me finding you/Someone had a hand in it,” the first verse goes. “Long before we ever knew/Now I just can’t believe you’re in my life/Heaven’s smilin’ down on me/As I look at you tonight.”

“These two are the cutest,” Cuoco’s friend wrote in the Instagram caption.

Other videos from Cuoco’s friends showed their wedding vows and the fun party the reception became after the first dance.

Several of Cuoco’s The Big Bang Theory co-stars also attended the wedding. Mayim Bialik, who plays Amy Farrah Fowler; Johnny Galecki, who plays Leonard; and Simon Helberg, who plays Howard, all appeared in photos from the wedding.

“Deepest congrats to the newlyweds. Love you both so much … So moved by tonight,” Galecki, who dated Cuoco off-screen early in Big Bang’s run, write on Instagram.

Cuoco, who was previously married to Ryan Sweeting from December 2013 to September 2015, started dating Cook in 2016 and they bonded over their shared love of horses and other animals. In an interview with PEOPLE in March, Cuoco said he is her “perfect match.”

“We connected very quickly, but I only found out over time how similar we both were, how similar that we are. I thought, ‘Oh, my God, this guy…’ I think that I used to think that opposites attract, but in my situation, us being so similar and liking the same things, it really works for us,” Cuoco said.

After the wedding and honeymoon, Cuoco will get back to work on The Big Bang Theory, which returns this fall on CBS.