How Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Celebrated Their Engagement

Happy couple Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook celebrated their love this week at a fitting place: the Happiest Place on Earth.

The Big Bang Theory star and her equestrian fiancé traveled to Disneyland in Anaheim, California this week, and the actress shared memories from the day on Instagram with fans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The featured photo from the bunch showed Cuoco and Cook sharing a kiss in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, all while donning festive ears and hats.

“He took me to Disneyland and it was pure magic,” Cuoco wrote alongside a series of fun photos from the trip. “Mad love for this group that surrounds me!”

Cook also shared a snap from the day — though it was more of an action shot than a romantic moment.

“I took [Kaley Cuoco] to Disneyland today where I proceeded to, well, um…get a bit sick. Note to self, don’t eat a super jumbo nachos right before space mountain,” he wrote.

By the end of their magical adventure, Cook said Cuoco wasn’t feeling well either.

He posted a video of the actress on their way home from the theme park, showing off her “minor irritation” following the day of fun.

“[Kaley] after the most amazing day at Disneyland. Except for the minor irritation Kaley is exhibiting at me during my video all in all it was the best day ever,” Cook joked alongside the candid clip.

Cook proposed to Cuoco in November and the pair shared the personal moments with fans.

In clips on social media, Cuoco showed off the ring, cried tears of joy, kissed Cook and slow danced together, flaunting their love with followers.