Kaley Cuoco Celebrates 31st Birthday With Boyfriend Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco celebrated her 31st birthday with a romantic dinner with her boyfriend Karl Cook. https://t.co/XAtTJAVZ4k pic.twitter.com/oVGgdewYzb — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) December 1, 2016

Kaley Cuoco has a lot to celebrate this birthday after a year of big wins, Big Bang and a new boyfriend.

On Wednesday, the actress stepped out in West Hollywood with her boyfriend, Karl Cook, for a swanky dinner at Hollywood hot spot, Craig’s.

The actress looked effortlessly stylish in black leather leggings, simple black booties and a matching jacket. Her hair was down.

Her professional equestrian boyfriend added some color and light to the look with a light blue and red plaid sport coat and jeans.

The actress turned 31 years old.