Kaley Cuoco Dishes on Extreme ‘Bachelor’-Style Date With Boyfriend Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook may be Bachelor fans, but Cuoco shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night that she recently felt like a contestant!

The actress shared that she was on vacation with Cook’s family in New Zealand when she learned they would be going on a canyon swing.

“And I’m like, ‘Well that sounds like fun, I like a swing,” she said. “That’s fine.’”

As it turns out, canyon swinging isn’t exactly like regular swinging.

“It’s a bungee jump and if my boyfriend calls it a swing one more time, I swear I’m going to kill him,” Cuoco told Fallon. “It’s a bungee jump.”

She shared that things got even more terrifying when they actually hiked up a mountain to get to a zip line.

“But here’s the problem. I’m with his family! I felt like I was on The Bachelor! I had to be like, ‘Are you ready to take this [step]? Can you jump off with him? This is the next step in your relationship,’” the actress joked. “I’m like, ‘Am I gonna get the rose out of this?’”

Cuoco and Cook have made no secret of their love for the ABC reality show, previously sharing their finale watch party on Instagram a few months ago.

After the zip line, the next step was jumping into the canyon.

“They let me and my boyfriend go together,” Cuoco shared. “They hooked us together and they said, ‘OK, jump when you’re ready!… It’s a six-second free fall and then you swing for 10 minutes. You dangle, and you hope that you’re going to see your family again.”

“I was screaming the whole way down,” she added. “It was horrible, so horrible, it really was. But I got the rose.”

