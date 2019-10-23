Kaitlynn Carter Claps Back at Troll Who Calls Her ‘Too Thin’ After Miley Cyrus, Brody Jenner Breakups

Kaitlynn Carter is not playing coy with commenters following her split from Miley Cyrus. The reality star posted a selfie on Instagram on Monday, showing herself laid out by the pool in a slim pink bikini. When the commenter said that Carter looks “too thin” to them, she had an obvious yet biting reply at the ready.

“I mean I been through some s– lately [laugh out loud],” she wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans cracked up at Carter’s snarky response. Thankfully, most seemed more sympathetic than the user who mocked her weight. Most of the comments were compliments, liberally sprinkled with heart emojis, fire emojis and various expressions of adoration.

View this post on Instagram in real life 💦 A post shared by Kaitlynn Carter (@kaitlynn) on Oct 22, 2019 at 4:27pm PDT

“What fitness routines do you do?!!!” one person asked.

“Where is your necklace from? So pretty! And love your pink suit too!!” wondered another.

“You keep getting prettier!!!!” added a third.

Of course, fans do not need to ask what Carter has “been through” lately. She was embroiled in the celebrity romance scandal of the summer when she was spotted kissing Miley Cyrus on a boat near Spain. A few hours after paparazzi photos of the kiss leaked, Cyrus and her husband, Liam Hemsworth, announced their separation. Hemsworth soon filed for divorce.

Meanwhile, Carter and Cyrus went on to have a relationship that lasted about a month. Back in Los Angeles, Carter even apparently stayed at Cyrus’ house. Carter herself was going through a split from husband Brody Jenner, and the two supported each other through the process.

That relationship came to an end too, however, near the end of last month. Fans are still trying to figure out exactly what happened between Carter and Cyrus, and how Cyrus jumped so quickly to a relationship with singer Cody Simpson. All reports indicate that Carter is actually all right with it.

“They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated, but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore,” one source told PEOPLE.

“Miley’s fling with Kaitlynn was just what the doctor ordered after her breakup from Liam,” another insider told In Touch Weekly. “Miley doesn’t burn bridges. They had a blast together and are going to remain friends.”

Meanwhile, Cyrus herself is asking fans for some privacy, or at least perspective. In a long note on Twitter, she pointed out that they would treat her story completely differently if she were a man.

“Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut-shamed. They move on from one beautiful young woman to the next MOST times without consequence. They are usually referenced as ‘legends,’ ‘heartthrobs,’ ‘G,’ ‘ladies man,’ etc. where women are called s—s/w—s! I am trying to just THRIVE/survive in a ‘man’s’ world,” she wrote. “If we can’t beat ’em, join ’em! If our president can ‘grab ’em by the p—,’ can’t I just have a kiss and açaí bowl?”