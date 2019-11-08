Kaia Gerber Seemingly Confirms Relationship With ‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson With Latest Accessory

Kaia Gerber seems to be giving rumored beau Pete Davidson a nod with her jewelry while walking the red carpet just two days after she was spotted driving and grabbing a meal with the Saturday Night Live comedian in Malibu. Cindy Crawford’s supermodel daughter, 18, showed off a small rose gold necklace with the letter “P” hanging from the chain as she attended the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Wednesday.

Gerber didn’t explicitly state if the “P” is in reference to Davidson and is very close with older brother Presley, 20, who has his sister’s name tattooed on his arm, but it definitely has people wondering about her rumored romance with the comedian. Especially after The Daily Mail shared photos earlier this week of the pair in his car after leaving Nobu.

Prior to that, Davidson and Gerber were seen together in New York City’s Sadelle’s for brunch just house after a source told Page Six he was spotted leaving her apartment, despite the two being “just friends.”

Gerber would be Davidson’s most recent romance in the spotlight, having recently split from actress Margaret Qualley and having dated actress Kate Beckinsale following the end of his engagement to singer Ariana Grande last year.

The model, meanwhile, has recently been coming into her own as she follows in her mom’s footsteps on the runway.

“From day one, people in the industry were often taken aback by my resemblance to my mom,” she wrote in an essay for Vogue last month. As I get older, it happens even more, and it’s not just a visual thing: It’s everything from our mannerisms to our voices. It used to be that I didn’t see it at all, but now I will look at a picture and have to take a moment before realizing which one of us it is.”

“But the biggest compliment is when someone says I act like my mom,” she continued. “Beyond her beauty and obvious appeal, she has always been my hero and my role model because of the way she treats people and the lens that she sees the world through, and that’s something for which I’m beyond grateful.”

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic