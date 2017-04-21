Kacey Musgraves Shares Her Outlandish Wedding Plans and We Want Them to Come True

🏆Goin’ home with the best award. A post shared by K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@spaceykacey) on Apr 2, 2017 at 8:43pm PDT

As the saying goes, everything is bigger in Texas and country darling, Kacey Musgraves has some big ideas for her upcoming wedding to singer and songwriter, Ruston Kelley.

In an interview with Rare Country, Musgraves said she knew exactly how she wanted her wedding to look like and we are in love with her hilarious answer.

“Swans are going to bring me in and drop me down and then I’m going to fall on to my house and ride in on horseback. So yeah, I know what I want,” she said.

While she is only kidding about the swans, Musgraves admits she is taking all the wedding planning pretty slow.

“I want something really simple and intimate. Just very me. I just want it to have my personality,” she said.

From the looks of her personality, we are guessing she will get the fantasy wedding down to a T. Earlier this February, Musgraves took to Instagram to share beautiful, whimsical images in honor of Valentine’s Day showing how in love the two really are.

She writes, “I can’t believe I get to marry my best friend! Your love can get me through anything.”

Not to mention, their photo shoot alone back in February was incredibly vibrant. If that is any indication what her wedding would look like, we are excited!

