Justin Timberlake Throws Wife Jessica Biel a Pajama Party for 38th Birthday

For Jessica Biel‘s 38th birthday bash, she and her husband, Justin Timberlake, took a casual approach to their celebration. As the couple noted on Instagram, they celebrated with a low-key, pajama party at home. In other words, and like Biel noted on Instagram, they celebrated her birthday in true style.

On Instagram, Biel posted numerous photos from her birthday bash. According to her caption, she asked her husband not to sing “Happy Birthday” to her, but he improvised all the same as he presented her with her cake.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Celebrating my birthday in style… and by that I mean, in pajamas. I made Justin PROMISE not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised. Sorry you can’t hear it, but I’m still laughing,” Biel wrote. “Thank you, you wonderful human, for really listening to me, and for throwing my kinda party. And thank YOU ALL for the birthday wishes. Feeling the love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Mar 3, 2020 at 7:52am PST

In honor of his wife’s birthday, Timberlake took to Instagram to write a tribute to her. While he didn’t post any photos from their pajama party, the singer did post a number of sweet throwback snaps featuring the couple.

“Happy Birthday to the LOVE of my life… A new adventure every day and a treasure to me,” Timberlake wrote. “I can’t wait to share many more of these with you. Thanks for putting up with me when I smell funky after a round of golf or, when I smell funky in general. You are the mostest of the mostest, my love! I adore you.”

Biel and Timberlake’s posts come a day after The Sinner star posted a photo of the large piece of cake she was about to enjoy for an early birthday celebration. Some pointed out that Biel’s ring finger could not be seen in the snap, which only added to speculation about the actor’s relationship with her husband.

Days before she posted that Instagram snap, Biel was spotted grocery shopping in Beverly Hills on Saturday. As the Daily Mail noted, she did not appear to wear her wedding ring during the outing. That helped fuel speculation about the state of her and Timberlake’s relationship, as it came months after the singer was involved in a scandal with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright (Timberlake denied that anything occurred between him and Wainwright in a public statement).

However, based on her recent pajama party celebration, it seems as though all is well with Biel and Timberlake.