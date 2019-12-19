Justin Timberlake Reportedly Returning Home, ‘Focusing’ on Family

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are working towards putting the hand-holding scandal with Alisha Wainwright in the past. According to a source who spoke to E! News, Timberlake has returned to his Los Angeles home to be with Biel and their son Silas after filming on Palmer wrapped, and they are planning on spending the holidays together with a little traveling.

“Justin has spent a lot of time apologizing and acknowledging Jessica’s feelings,” the source said. “He feels terrible and wishes he could take back the public humiliation and embarrassment he caused. He loves Jessica and being married to her. He will learn from what happened and not let it happen again.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The source added the Biel is “putting it all aside and focusing on their future together as a family.”

Timberlake’s return home comes after filming on Palmer reportedly recently wrapped in New Orleans, though not before he got caught up in a headline-making scandal that sparked rumors of infidelity.

Concern regarding the Timberlake and Biel’s relationship was sparked last month after the actor and Wainwright, his Palmer co-star, were spotted holding hands at a New Orleans bar. Although several sources alleged nothing was meant by the PDA and a representative for Wainwright said in a statement that there was “no validity” to the swirling rumors, Timberlake, in a public apology in early December, confessed to “a strong lapse in judgement.”

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” he wrote in part. “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.”

Biel has not publicly addressed the scandal, though sources have claimed that she did not intend to allow it to get in the way of her family and that she remained committed to her marriage. Along with officially returning to Instagram this month, the actress has also been spotted appearing bright and happy out and about in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Timberlake has been sure to shower his wife with love, recently leaving a few comments on her Instagram posts, including heart emojis.