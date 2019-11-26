Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel: Where Does Their Relationship Stand Right Now?

All eyes are on Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel after the former *NSYNC star was photographed holding hands with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright at a bar without his wedding ring, but multiple sources have been clear that whatever did transpire during that outing, Timberlake and Biel will push through it together.

“They are downplaying everything and trying to laugh it off as nothing,” a source told E! News after the photos were released this weekend. “But it was definitely inappropriate and something that would make any wife uncomfortable.”

The source continued, “He had too much to drink and got carried away.”

The couple isn’t looking to call off their marriage of seven years over the scandal, however, the source assured.

They are “going to move on from this,” the source noted. “Their marriage will survive. He feels guilty and will make it up to her. She is very good to him and he knows how lucky he is. He says it was not a big deal, they were all hanging out together and that’s the end of the story.”

Wainwright has been equally staunch in her assurance that nothing happened between her and her co-star, with her representative telling PEOPLE over the weekend, “There is no validity to this speculation. They are currently working on a project together. Members of the cast and crew were all together.”

A source who witnessed the Palmer crew’s outing confirmed there was nothing nefarious going on to the outlet, saying, “It’s a balcony with a group of people and it was definitely nothing happening. He’s down there shooting Palmer, they’re starring in the movie together and they’re cool and everybody was just hanging out.”

The source continued, “The video may look a way, but literally it was nothing. It was some friends, members of the team, crew and people like that. They all know each other and were hanging. Like come on, they’re on an open balcony in New Orleans and he’s famous. It was nothing.”

Photo credit: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images