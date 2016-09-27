Justin Theroux Weighs In On Brangelina

In the wake of Brangelina‘s highly-publicized divorce, actor Justin Theroux has decided to weigh in on the matter.

During a press conference on Monday, the 45-year-old Leftovers actor stated to Business Insider, “As a child of divorce all I can say is that’s terrible news for those children and that’s all you can really say.”

Theroux is now married to Brad Pitt‘s ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, who was married to Pitt for five years before eventually getting a divorce in 2005.

“It’s boring to sort of comment on anything else,” Theroux added. “People are having a bad time. That’s horrible.”

Brad Pitt (52) and Jolie (41) filed for divorce last week after being married back in 2014, and after having dated for 10 years. The couple has six children together: Maddox (15), Pax (12), Zahara (11), Shiloh (10), and the twins Knox and Vivienne (8).

Theroux also took the opportunity to slam the media “nonsense” in trying to drag Aniston into the drama.

“There’s an endless appetite for trash, apparently – though everyone would say that they don’t have that appetite,” Theroux said. “But I think a lot of people do because people buy it.” He continued, “But there are bigger things to bitch out. It’s shocking how much bandwidth things can take up when there are far more important things going on in the world.”

Jennifer Aniston has not made any public statements yet as to the Brangelina divorce.

Justin Theroux is currently hitting the press circuit to promote his upcoming film The Girl on the Train, due out October 7.

