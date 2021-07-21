Peek Inside Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey's $7.9M Luxurious Beverly Hills Home

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber officially said goodbye to their first Beverly Hills home earlier this year. The 6,132-square-foot mansion was sold completely furnished for $7.955 million. However, the couple did take a half-a-million-dollar loss of $545,000 since purchasing the home in 2018 for $8.5 million according to PEOPLE.

The two called upon Million Dollar Losting Los Angeles stars Matt and Josh Altman of Douglas Elliman and Dalton Gomez of Compass — Gomez is engaged to Ariana Grande. The buyer coming into the home was not phased by the fact that the owners were the Biebers, like many homeowners, they were just looking for the best deal out there. "Justin Bieber owning the home had no bearing on the buyer's decision, but it doesn't hurt for resale," Steven Shaefer of Shaefer and Luchs who represented the buyers said. Shaefer and his partner Jay Luchs are known for buying and selling celebrity homes, in fact they recently sold a $24 million home to Simon Cowell.

It apparently didn't take long for the singer to have an urge to sell his home shortly after he bought it. Taking to social media, he said, "I think I want to sell my home in Beverly Hills who wants it. I'll sell it with all the furniture. MAKE AN OFFER." In August, the pair upgraded to a $26 million house and put their Beverly Hills home on the market in October. Below is a look at their gorgeous "Tropics" home. All photos are from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.