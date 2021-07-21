Peek Inside Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey's $7.9M Luxurious Beverly Hills Home
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber officially said goodbye to their first Beverly Hills home earlier this year. The 6,132-square-foot mansion was sold completely furnished for $7.955 million. However, the couple did take a half-a-million-dollar loss of $545,000 since purchasing the home in 2018 for $8.5 million according to PEOPLE.
The two called upon Million Dollar Losting Los Angeles stars Matt and Josh Altman of Douglas Elliman and Dalton Gomez of Compass — Gomez is engaged to Ariana Grande. The buyer coming into the home was not phased by the fact that the owners were the Biebers, like many homeowners, they were just looking for the best deal out there. "Justin Bieber owning the home had no bearing on the buyer's decision, but it doesn't hurt for resale," Steven Shaefer of Shaefer and Luchs who represented the buyers said. Shaefer and his partner Jay Luchs are known for buying and selling celebrity homes, in fact they recently sold a $24 million home to Simon Cowell.
It apparently didn't take long for the singer to have an urge to sell his home shortly after he bought it. Taking to social media, he said, "I think I want to sell my home in Beverly Hills who wants it. I'll sell it with all the furniture. MAKE AN OFFER." In August, the pair upgraded to a $26 million house and put their Beverly Hills home on the market in October. Below is a look at their gorgeous "Tropics" home. All photos are from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
Overview
This birdseye view gives a gorgeous overview of the couple's former mansion, including the backyard and pool that overlook the ocean.prevnext
Ocean View
While most homes in Beverly Hills are surrounded by lush greenery, the young couple's house had a gorgeous view of the ocean that overlooks Santa Catalina Island. The circular driveway offers guests plenty of room to park their cars if the homeowners choose to host a gathering.prevnext
Pool
The backyard offers plenty of room to lounge and enjoy the sun. The gorgeous pool that overlooks the ocean accents the backyard with a refreshing blue color in the middle of lush green grass.prevnext
Living Room
The living room provides a lot of open space with a white and clean theme to it. While part of it faces the inside of the house, it offers an overview of the water as well.prevnext
Living Room
The open concept of the living room and dining area also offers homeowners and guests a flawless view of the outdoors and water. Dressed with marble flooring and floor to ceiling glass windows, the views help open the room up even more.prevnext
Bedroom
The bedrooms in the home are smaller and more intimate sized and have a view of the yard. Unlike the living room, the bedroom has wooded floors.prevnext
Bathroom
The master bathroom has a his and her sink made of a darker colored marble. Something that is unique about the look in here is the sink, floor, walls and shower all match.prevnext
Hallway
While most of the home is open concept, there are smaller, more intimate pathways. This hallway is dressed with gorgeous art and opens into two separate parts of the home.prevnext
Kitchen
While most of the house flaunts a white theme, decorated with earthy colors, the kitchen is dressed in stainless steel and dark-colored wood. Still maintaining the marble flooring, it offers a gorgeous view of the water.prev