Justin Bieber Posts Photo of Him With ‘Bae’ in Matching Accessories

Engaged couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were in Miami this weekend, where they picked up matching watches, proving that young people still use them occasionally.

Bieber shared a photo on his Instagram Story of the couple’s new, dazzling watches, which have every inch covered in diamonds. “Me and bae,” he wrote in the caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As Just Jared points out, the couple was spotted in Miami this weekend. On Sunday, Baldwin, 21, wore a floral-print outfit, while Bieber, 24, wore a blue T-shirt, shorts and a baseball cap.

On Saturday, the first day of their quick getaway, Bieber shared a steamy photo of the couple in a hot-tub. Since it was posted, the photo racked up over 8.6 million likes. The photo also attracted a funny critique from musician John Mayer.

“Interesting dynamic with the photographer in the hot tub,” Mayer wrote. “That’s gotta feel super third wheel. I see a lot of myself in this hot tub photographer. Imagine being in a hot tub on business.”

Bieber did not provide any information on when or where the photo was taken. It could have been snapped while the two were in the Bahamas, where Bieber popped the question on July 7. Bieber waited until July 9 to confirm the engagement when he shared two black and white photos of the happy couple.

“Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple,” Bieber wrote. “Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else.”

Baldwin, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and Alec Baldwin’s niece, also confirmed the news on Twitter.

“Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude,” Baldwin wrote.

Bieber and Baldwin have known each other since they were teenagers and previously dated in 2015. Bieber also dated Selena Gomez off and on, beginning in 2010. Bieber reportedly promised Baldwin he will get rid of a tattoo of Gomez he has near his left wrist.

Photo credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images