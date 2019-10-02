See Justin Bieber’s First Photos Since Marrying Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are officially married, again, after a ceremony in South Carolina on Monday evening. The two made things Instagram official by each posting black and white photos together from during the event.

In one post, Bieber wrote, “Looking forward to forever with you Hailey Bieber.”

In another, he said “My bride is [fire emoji.]” Hailey also posted several photos and just captioned them with a heart emoji.

Both fans and friends flocked to the comments of the posts. Motivational speaker Rodney Lavoie, Jr. wrote, “So happy for you my guy! Wish you both all the love & happiness in the world. This is just the beginning. PEACE, LOVE AND POSITIVITY. So many blessings coming y’all way! PROUD OF YOU!”

Photographer Alfredo Flores said, “Best night. Love y’all so much!! Cheers to a lifetime of love.” And @benballer said, “Congrats lil bro. God bless you and her. Let me know when it’s that time for a little one to arrive. I got something for that one.”

The ceremony was held on the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, a beautiful wedding setting in the lowcountry. PEOPLE reported that there were roughly 154 guests in total. The location is somewhere that Bieber fell in love with a while back. “The Montage has long been like a second home to Justin,” a source told PEOPLE. “He many times escaped to the Montage when he needed some quiet time. They both love the Palmetto Bluff Montage.”

On Sunday evening, there was a casual rehearsal dinner.

“Guests arrived by boat to the rehearsal dinner on the Palmetto property. There were several water taxis that took guests over around 6:30 p.m.,” a source told E! News. “The dinner was on the edge of the water and was outdoors. There were many string lights hanging and lit candles. Everyone was seated at long tables and the dècor was very chic and white. There were waiters standing greeting guests with champagne as they arrived.”

Bieber and Baldwin first started dating in 2015 before splitting in 2016. They got back together in 2018 and were officially married at a courthouse not long after.