Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin to Tie the Knot Again in L.A. Wedding

Though they secretly married in late 2018, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are reportedly planning a large wedding for family and friends, with new reports indicating the bash will be held in Los Angeles.

TMZ reports that the couple decided on the West Coast because of the weather, and that the ceremony will be a religious affair, as their first wedding took place at a New York City courthouse.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the outlet, the guest list for the wedding is full of big names, including Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, as Bieber and Baldwin have already reportedly sent out “Save the Date” emails to their guests. Apparently, this is the third time the couple has sent Save the Dates, but this time it’s reportedly the real deal.

Previous reports had indicated that Bieber and Baldwin would marry on Feb. 28, so March 1 isn’t too far off from that original estimate. Bieber will turn 25 on March 1, and he reportedly wanted to be a “married” man by his birthday.

“They are still in the middle of deciding whether or not they want a big or small wedding,” a source close to Baldwin told Us Weekly of the couple. “They would love a small wedding, but they have so many people that they want there and they know once they start planning, it could become bigger.”

The insider added that the couple is enjoying newlywed life.

“Hailey is so happy and Justin is doing great,” the source said. “He’s obviously still trying to focus on his mental health and staying in a good space, and that’s their main priority right now.”

Baldwin previously opened up about her nuptials while speaking with The Cut last year, revealing that she had a wedding planner scouting a venue on the West Coast and that she imagines “lights strung everywhere” as part of the décor.

“I think having it in the woods would be so beautiful,” she said.

The model added that her wedding would be taking place in 2019 and that while she knows some feel that she’s too young to tie the knot at 22, she and Bieber aren’t worried.

“My sister was 24 when she got married, and my parents also got married when they were young, too,” she explained. “I see no reason to wait. When you know it’s right, it’s right.”

While the pair initially tried to deny reports that they had tied the knot, they eventually confirmed the news and have now been embracing their new status, with Bieber referring to Baldwin as his wife and Baldwin changing her name to Hailey Bieber on Instagram.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @justinbieber