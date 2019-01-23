Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Postpone LA Wedding Ceremony

It seems fans will have to wait a little longer for photos of Hailey Baldwin in a wedding gown, as she and Justin Bieber have reportedly pushed their wedding celebration back for the third time.

Though the couple is already married, they are planning on having a blowout bash to celebrate their new chapter with friends and family, though TMZ reports the nuptials will now be happening later than anticipated.

Sources say that some of the 300 guests who initially received the newlyweds’ Save the Date were notified on Tuesday that the wedding would be postponed, which would make this the third time Baldwin and Bieber have pushed back the bash.

The event was reportedly scheduled for the weekend of March 1, Bieber’s birthday, and some of the couple’s loved ones couldn’t make that date, causing the postponment. According to sources, the potential absences initially caused Baldwin and Bieber to “scramble for another date” before realizing there’s no reason to rush the celebration since they’re already married.

Now, the wedding is reported not to be taking place anytime soon, as the pair want to properly plan the big day and give guests a fair amount of notice. Along with their family, the Biebers have invited a number of celebrities to the bash, with Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Chris Brown, Drake and Odell Beckham Jr. all reportedly having received Save the Dates.

However, those stars may not make the final cut, as Bieber and Baldwin are now reportedly considering a destination wedding with a smaller guest list. The couple’s original religious ceremony was scheduled to be held in Los Angeles on Feb. 28.

“They’re working with the schedules of all their friends and family to make sure they can be surrounded by the people they love,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “There’s no real rush. They’re already legally married, but they’re very excited about throwing a celebration with their loved ones.”

March 1 is Bieber’s 25th birthday, and previous reports had suggested that the couple chose that weekend because the singer had said that he wanted to be married by that age.

“By 25 or 26, I want to see myself, like, married or start looking for a family,” he told WWD in 2011. “I want to be able to have done what I wanted to do — to be successful, to do a movie or whatever. But if the time is right, I definitely want to be married by 25.”

Baldwin and Bieber originally wed at a New York City courthouse in September after getting engaged in July 2018.

