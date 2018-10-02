Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Reportedly Got Married Without a Prenup

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin reportedly held their wedding in secret last month, and did so without signing a pre-nup.

The celebrity couple had been rushing to the altar for several months now, getting engaged shortly after rekindling their romance. According to TMZ, their secret wedding back in September was not only real, it was performed without a pre-nuptial agreement protecting either of their assets in the event of a divorce.

Bieber and Baldwin reportedly got married as soon as they had their marriage license in hand, right in New York City. That very same day, sources say that they both contacted lawyers to ask for a pre-nup. However, as TMZ points out, it is highly unlikely that they managed to get a pre-nup drafted and signed legally in one day — especially the same day when the acquired a marriage license and said their vows.

The couple could always seek a post-nuptial agreement. The measure is just as effective and legally binding, ensuring the terms of a division of assets ahead of time. However, sources said that the young newlyweds do not seem interested in getting one, and no moves have been made yet. Bieber, in particular is averse to the idea of a post-nup, insiders say, as he is so in love he does not believe they will need one.

Bieber and Baldwin are reportedly still planning a large formal ceremony for their friends and loved ones to attend. However, the news that they are officially married has been pretty well established at this point. According to a report by Us Weekly, Bieber referred to Baldwin as his wife at a public event on Sunday evening.

The two were visiting the Statford Perth Museum in Ontario, Canada, where there is a new exhibit dedicated entirely to Bieber’s career. The museum’s own Instagram page confirmed that Bieber referred to Baldwin as his “wife” in front of everyone, leaving little doubt that they have said their vows.

“Justin very graciously introduced Hailey as his wife,” the post read. “We were so pleased to have such a warm and special guest visit the museum yesterday (along with her very special husband).”

Bieber and Baldwin first dated from 2015 to 2016, then split up for a couple of years. In between, Bieber got back together with his long-time girlfriend Selena Gomez twice, before they split in March of this year. In June, it was first reported that he was back with Baldwin, and less than a month later he caught on video proposing to her at a resort in the Bahamas.