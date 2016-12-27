Justin Bieber and Sofia Richie Have Called It Quits

Japan💕 A photo posted by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Aug 13, 2016 at 11:34pm PDT

According to TMZ, Justin Bieber and Sofia Richie are donzo…and seem pretty fine with it.

The 18-year-old model daughter of Lionel Richie and the 22-year-old broke up recently and are both ready to date other people.

The two were hot and heavy for a couple of months and Bieber even got into an online scuffle with ex Selena Gomez after Bieber told his fans he would delete his Instagram. Gomez chimed in on the drama, saying, “If you can’t handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol – it should be special between you two only. Don’t be mad at your fans. They love you,” she commented on the shot.

After the split, Richie was spotted having a great time at a couple parties and clubs with her friends.

Neither seem fazed at all about the end of the relationship. Bieber vacationed with Richie for her 18th birthday but sources say the two haven’t really seen or spoken to each other as much since.