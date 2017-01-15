‘Jurassic Park’ Star Has Baby Number Two on the Way

#rubadubdub #youmakebathtimelotsoffun A photo posted by Jeff Goldblum (@jeffgoldblum) on Nov 1, 2015 at 1:22pm PST

According to PEOPLE, Jeff Goldblum’s family is growing. The 64-year-old actor and his wife, Emilie Livingston, 33, are expecting baby number two.

Livingston shared a now-private Instagram photo of herself standing atop a barrel with the caption, “Round and round we go! I’m 15 weeks pregnant in this shot and I’m SO excited for our newest addition to the Goldblum family, arriving early April.”

In July, Goldblum opened up about parenting his first child, 17-month-old Charlie.

“He’s doing this thing where he’s handing things back and forth,” Goldblum said at the time. “He gave me some things. I gave them back to him and he gave them to her.”

Recently Goldblum shared a photo of himself and son Charlie in the bath together, with the adorable caption, “#rubadubdub#youmakebathtimelotsoffun.”

Congrats to the happy couple, we can’t wait to see the little one when he or she arrives.

