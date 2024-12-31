Julianne Hough Reacts to Ex-Husband Brooks Laich’s Engagement

Julianne Hough is not a hater. Her ex-husband recently got engaged to his beau. Brooks Laich (Hough’s ex) and Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir announced their engagement on social media.

“12.16.24 💍🤍♾️ Forever feels just right with you!” Davíðsdóttir captioned a joint Instagram post on Friday, December 27. Laich and Davíðsdóttir confirmed they were dating in 2021, more than one year after Laich and Hough announced their split after three years of marriage.

Us Weekly reports Hough sent her congrats on the post within 30 minutes. “Congratulations [ring emoji] I’m so happy for you both as you step into this beautiful new chapter together,” she wrote. “Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, and endless adventures!” she wrote. Laich wrote back, “Thank you for the kinds words, much love Jules!”

Hough and the Los Angeles Kings player wed in 2019 but sparked breakup speculation just two years later. Us Weekly confirmed in January 2020 that the duo were “having problems.” Hough filed for divorce in November 2020, finalizing their split in the summer of 2022. Despite a breakup, they remained close friends and supporters of one another, at least publicly.

Hough spoke on her relationship status during a November episode of Dancing With the Stars, where she serves as a co-host. “Well, you know, I am single,” Julianne said during the Nov. 19 episode, “and I’m looking for a guy anywhere I can find one.”

“Honestly, I am just keeping my heart open and kind of just letting the seasons flow and I’m focusing on Dancing With the Stars,” she told PEOPLE the month before. “But my heart is open, I’m ready for it, but I’m not actively looking for anything.”She’s also opened up about her desires in an interview with The Jamie Kern Lima Show: “I feel as if I am going to be with a man. I would like to have a partner and build a life with somebody, have a family. My heart is open.”