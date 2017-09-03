Julianne Hough Gets Candid About ‘Real Life’ With Husband Brooks Laich

The honeymoon might be over, but Julianne Hough and her husband, Brooks Laich are very smitten newlyweds and entering a new stage that the bride calls, “even better.”

On Wednesday, the Dancing With the Stars judge paid tribute to her husband with a heartfelt message shared to social media that included a picturesque image from their honeymoon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“As amazing as it was (take me back), I feel so lucky that our ‘real life’ is even better than ‘the honeymoon phase,’” she captioned. “I love that I get to wake up next to you every single day, and that we walk side by side in all we do. I love that my random thoughts throughout the day no longer revolve around the words me, or I, rather, we and us!”

The 29-year-old continued by detailing how grateful she is to her husband for being the kind of man who “starts a conversation about masculinity to show others the kind of love” she is fortunate to experience every day.

Hough is referencing the post Laich wrote on his own Instagram with an image of the two alongside a quote that reads, “True masculinity is not expressed by dominating a woman, but rather by empowering one.”

His quoted image was followed by a caption that had the NHL star expressing his love and respect for Hough.

“You will quite often see me posting about my wife and how much I love and respect her,” he wrote. “First and foremost it’s to honor her, and a way of showing how grateful I am to have her in my life. But secondly, it’s also to help change the narrative of what ‘masculinity’ is.”

Laich goes on share that quite often in the culture of sport, the perceived notion of “masculinity” is being a “Type-A aggressive personality,” but he suggests it doesn’t have to be that way.

“[It] shouldn’t translate to every part of your life — most notably your relationship with your spouse, family, and friends,” he writes. “I want others to know that you can absolutely channel pure intensity and competitiveness in the game in which you are competing in, but can then also channel absolute love and admiration in the relationship you are in! It doesn’t have to be one or the other.”

To end off her message on Instagram, Hough wrote to Laich, 34, that she looks up to him as more than just a husband, but as a human and her best friend.

“You encourage me to be the best version of myself and I hope I do the same for you,” she wrote.

The newlyweds got married this past July in a stunning outdoor affair near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho attended by over 200 friends and family members of the couple. The couple’s two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Lexi and Harley, served as ring bearers while Hough’s brother, Derek Hough, was a groomsman.

Photo credit: Twitter / @total_fan_forum