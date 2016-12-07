Judge Refuses Brad Pitt’s Request to Seal Custody Filings

(Photo: Twitter / @Independent)

A judge has denied Brad Pitt’s request to seal the custody filings involved in his split from Angelina Jolie.

The judge’s decision came after the actor requested an emergency hearing. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Richard J. Burdge Jr. rejected Pitt’s request due to the fact that the filing did not meet requirements.

“I am extremely concerned that if court records regarding custody are not sealed, information contained therein will cause irreparable damage to our children’s privacy rights,” Pitt wrote on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

Jolie has had primary custody of their six children since she filed for divorce after an altercation between her husband and their teenage son.

The actress’ attorneys opposed the filing because Pitt’s camp did not consult them first.

“His … request is a thinly veiled attempt to shield himself, rather than the minor children, from public view,” Jolie’s attorneys wrote.