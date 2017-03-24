Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Have an Adventurous Year Planned Based on Their Wedding Registry

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have already started their wedding planning process, which includes signing up for a registry.

The 19-year-old Duggar confirmed her engagement to Forsyth in early March. Based on the couple’s registry, they have a lot planned for their first year of marriage and can’t wait to officially start their lives together.

They have added a sleeping bag, two tents, outdoor camping, cooking gear and a headlamp to their registry list. Seems like they have a few outdoor activities planned as well.

“We’ve gotten to experience so much already in our relationship,” Duggar said to PEOPLE. “Lots of church ministries, road trips, hiking, hunting and remodeling houses together.”

The soon-to-be married couple also requested numerous kitchen appliances like a crockpot, waffle maker, toaster oven and even gift cards from various nearby restaurants.

The pair plans on spending a lot of time together in the kitchen with their other registered items such as a juicer, coffee grinder and tons of baking tools.

