Josiah Duggar and Wife Lauren Reportedly Being ‘Vague’ About Pregnancy Rumors

Josiah Duggar and wife Lauren Swanson are reportedly keeping things vague when it comes to confirming or denying pregnancy rumors.

Fans of the Counting On couple have been keeping an eye on photos of Swanson in search of a baby bump following rumors that they were “trying to have a baby since their wedding night.

A source close to the couple opened up to Hollywood Life, however, saying that both Duggar and Swanson are keeping tings close to the chest with friends and family regarding their rumored pregnancy.

“Josiah and Lauren are having fun keeping her possible pregnancy status a secret, the source said. “They are so happy, in love and excited about this newlywed time in their life that they are keeping everything just between the two of them. When anyone asks them directly about being pregnant, they give a vague answer with a smile.”

Swanson has been under the microscope pretty much since saying “I do,” as fans wait for the couple to announce they are expecting baby No. 1. But for now, rumors that the couple is already pregnant is still only speculation.

“Friends and family believe Lauren is secretly pregnant and they are all anxiously waiting for her to reveal her big news,” the insider told the outlet. “They are dedicated to their faith and believe when the time is right, they will share the wonderful news with their families first.”

The comments come just one day after a Counting On source revealed to the outlet that the young couple were on the same page about having a big family.

“[That’s] the word behind-the-scenes on production,” the source told Hollywood Life. “She comes from a family of nine kids, she’s on the same page as Josiah when it comes to a big family. They’re both still very young themselves but they’re very eager to get started on having kids.”

Speculation first started around September, after a Reddit user revealed they had notices Swanson pinning baby items to her now-private Pinterest account.

“Lauren has been pinning baby stuff on her Pinterest, so she could be pregnant right now,” the user wrote.

“We’ll probably get a Siren pregnancy announcement next month,” another Reddit user commented at the time.

The couple tied the knot June 30 at John Brown University Cathedral of the Ozarks in Siloam, Arkansas.

“What a joy it is to be husband and wife,” the couple told PEOPLE shortly after the wedding. “Our wedding day was absolutely perfect!”

“What was even more perfect was to see my beautiful bride walking down the aisle,” Josiah added. “We are so thankful the Lord has brought us to this place and we can’t wait to begin our journey as husband and wife!”