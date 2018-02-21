Fergie’s Ex-Husband Josh Duhamel Brings Her Roses After National Anthem Debacle

Fergie performed the national anthem ahead of the 2018 NBA All-Star Game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 18, and it’s safe to say most people weren’t fans of her performance. The singer attempted to put a different spin on the traditional song by going for a jazz-influenced rendition, but unfortunately, her efforts fell flat.

Since the debacle, the singer has been receiving support from friends and family, including ex-husband Josh Duhamel, who arrived at Fergie‘s home on Monday with a bouquet of red and pink roses and a card reading “I love you,” E! News shares.

Fergie and Duhamel were married for eight years before announcing their split in September. The pair share 4-year-old son Axl, and his dad dropped him off at his mom’s house with a card of his own.

Axl’s card read, “I love you always and forever mommy.”

The actor also used Instagram on Monday to share an inspiring quote from Axl.

“Love is so strong. Love cannot be broken,” the message read. “Love is so strong nobody can break it not even Hulk. – Axl Jack Duhamel.”

That same day, Fergie released a statement addressing her performance.

“I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA,” she told Us Weekly. “I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

A source also spoke to the outlet, explaining that the performance was meant to be unique.

“Neither Fergie nor her team thought anything was wrong with her national anthem rendition,” the insider said. “That’s the way she sings a lot of her songs. She loves adding a little sexiness and being different with her riffs. It was meant to be jazz-inspired. She wanted to stand out.”

