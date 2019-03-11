Jose Canseco Accuses Alex Rodriguez of Cheating on Jennifer Lopez in Series of Tweets

Retired baseball player Jose Canseco accused Alex Rodriguez of cheating on Jennifer Lopez in a series of Tweets Sunday night, the day after Lopez and Rodriguez announced their engagement.

Canseco began his Sunday night Twitter marathon by claiming Rodriguez cheated on Lopez with his ex-wife, Hollywood Exes star Jessica Canseco.

“Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is,” Canseco wrote.

“I was there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone,” Canseco continued. “Alex Rodriguez stop being a piece of s– stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez.”

In the latest tweet, Canseco wrote, “Alex Rodriguez I challenge you to a boxing match or an MMA match anytime you want.”

Canseco also directly tweeted to Lopez and included the Las Vegas phone number he has shared before. “If you want the truth about Alex Rodriguez call me,” Canseco wrote.

In another tweet, Canseco offered to take a polygraph test. “I am willing to take a polygraph to prove that what I’m saying about Alex Rodriguez is 100% accurate,” he wrote.

This is not the first time Rodriguez has been accused of cheating. Back in February 2018, insiders told InTouch Weekly that Lopez was thinking about ending their relationship after learning about him allegedly cheating on her. She reportedly found out he was still texting with model Lauren Hunter, even after he started dating Lopez.

“Someone went to Jennifer with new details that Alex was still texting with Lauren, and that’s what made Jennifer lose it,” an insider told InTouch at the time. “Of course, he said it wasn’t physical, and maybe it wasn’t, but in Jennifer’s book, that’s still cheating. They were head-over-heels in love and planning to get engaged. Now Alex’s actions have jeopardized everything.”

However, the couple remained together. On Saturday, Rodriguez and Lopez announced their engagement by sharing a photo of the engagement ring the former New York Yankees star gave the World of Dance judge during their tropical beach getaway. A jewellery expert told Us Weekly the ring is worth an estimated $1.4 million.

“A-Rod went with a very classic emerald-cut diamond which accentuates Jennifer’s fingers with its elongated shape,” Brandon Hill of Chicago’s Steve Quick Jeweler told the magazine. “The diamond looks to be around 15 carats and is colorless with the highest clarity.”

The couple have been dating since 2017. This will be Lopez’s fourth wedding, and Rodriguez’s second.

“From baseball games, to traveling across the world to shows in Vegas. We have done it all together and every moment with you is cherished. Where this road will take us next is unknown but there is no one else I would rather have by my side,” Rodriguez wrote in a February Instagram post marking their two-year anniversary. “The journey is just beginning and I am excited for what’s ahead.”

Photo credit: Getty Images