Jordyn Woods Says She Was ‘Blackout’ Drunk in Apology to Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian About Tristan Thompson Hookup

Jordyn Woods has reportedly apologized to Khloe Kardashian and her family, claiming that she was blackout drunk during her hookup with Tristan Thompson.

Woods has kept mostly quiet since last weekend when Thompson was seen “all over” her at a house party. Fans have been dying for word from the model, and now sources have told TMZ that she has spoken to Kylie Jenner and Kardashian. Woods reportedly owned up to her part in the scandal, claiming that she was too drunk to think rationally about the situation.

The insider said that Woods was hardly coherent when she ran into Thompson at the club on Thursday night. She does not even remember getting to Thompson’s house for his impromptu afterparty, or getting up close and personal with him.

The sources added that Woods does not drink often, and when she does she often overestimates her own capacity. In this case, she had to hear secondhand about her actions on last Sunday night, and when she did, she reportedly began crying.

When Jenner heard what her best friend had done, she found it nearly impossible to believe. The make-up mogul vouched for Woods’ claim that this was a one-time hookup, saying that she would have known about it if Thompson and Woods were texting or messaging beforehand. She and Woods lived together, worked together and were so close that Jenner confidently believed she had seen all of Woods’ messages.

On Thursday, Woods spoke at a launch event for her new Eylure eye lash products. She briefly addressed the scandal, thanking the company and her customers for the support “through everything that’s been going on.”

“It’s been real,” she added dubiously.

Another source close to Woods spoke to Us Weekly on Saturday, claiming that the model simply “didn’t know how to handle” the advances from Thompson. The source said that Woods is “insecure,” and “once she started getting attention on her own as her own person from Tristan, she didn’t know how to handle it.”

This is not the first time Thompson has been caught stepping out on Kardashian. The NBA player has been caught cheating on camera before, and other rumors have circulated since.

The source told Us Weekly that “the cameras have been rolling through all of this,” so fans may get a more complete picture of this whole saga in the next season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.