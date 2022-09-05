Jordana Brewster Marries, Leaves Ceremony in 'Fast & Furious' Car

Jordana Brewster got married with a send-off that would make Dom Toretto proud. The Fast & Furious franchise star tied the knot with the CEO of investment firm ValueAct Capital, Mason Morfit, on Sept. 3 in Santa Barbara, California. Brewster, 42, was pictured in a strapless fishtail gown with lace embroidered bodice and satin train, carrying a bouquet of roses while wearing a long veil with a floral embroidered trim. An eyewitness reported Vin Diesel, who portrays Brewster's on-screen brother Dom Toretto, attended the 5 p.m. ceremony but arrived late.

According to Page Six, Brewster and Morfit drove off in the iconic blue Acura Integra from the Fast & Furious films shortly after the ceremony. The actress once rode on screen in the famed sports car with her late co-star Paul Walker. In aerial shots of the California nuptials, several vehicles from the Fast & Furious franchise were visible.

Andy Vermaut shares:Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit Marry in Wedding That Honors Fast & Furious and Paul Walker: Jordana Brewster is married again and her wedding to Mason Morfit will get your heart racing. The two have wed after a year-long… https://t.co/uzKJLTATZj Thank you. pic.twitter.com/gl2qlZ5dqh — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) September 4, 2022

Brewster announced almost one year ago that she had accepted Morfit's proposal after splitting from her first husband, Andrew Form. "❤️JB soon to be JBM❤️," she captioned an Instagram photo of herself on the beach with the tech CEO at the time. Page Six obtained photos of the actress wearing her diamond engagement ring in public with Morfit in September 2021.

Brewster revealed she flew to see Morfit just days after filing for divorce from Form in July 2020, when the couple first became romantically linked. "Mason and I had met once, while we were both still married, four years ago," she wrote in a Glamour essay last June. "I took note of Mason; he was cute, charming. Shortly after that lunch, I started following him on Instagram."

The Faculty actress continued, "Four days after I separated from Andrew, I was on a plane to San Francisco to visit this man I had met only once but who had stayed on my mind." Brewster shared that Morfit had been separated from his wife for two years when she began spending time with him. After that, they met every week, she said. "We began thinking about how to blend our families. Therapists and friends urged us to slow down, to enjoy the time alone, but we knew this was right. I guess what didn't work for me last time was working for me now."

"Friends asked me about my kids and the toll it would take on them," she continued. "They saw my decision as sudden, impulsive. The problem was that they didn't know it was 13 years in the making. What seemed like a huge event was in fact a slow unraveling. They just didn't look close enough. That, or I'm a good actress." Brewster and Form were married from 2007 until 2021 and share two sons, Julian, 8, and Rowan, 6.